FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB) Stock Price Down 0.6%

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February (BATS:DFEB) was down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $30.77 and last traded at $30.90. Approximately 115,208 shares changed hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $31.08.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.50.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DFEB. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new position in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter worth $69,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth about $224,000. InterOcean Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth about $340,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Deep Buffer ETF – February by 14.7% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 201,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,023,000 after acquiring an additional 25,825 shares during the period.

