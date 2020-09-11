Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) Cut to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LAKELAND INDUSTRIES, INC. has five divisions and three wholly-owned subsidiaries: One large division manufactures disposable/limited use garments and the four smaller divisions, Chemland, manufactures suits for use by toxic waste clean up teams; Fireland Fyrepel Products, manufactures fire and heat protective apparel and protective systems for personnel; Highland, manufactures specialty safety and industrial work gloves and Uniland, manufactures industrial and medical woven cloth garments. “

LAKE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $24.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Roth Capital upped their target price on shares of Lakeland Industries from $18.50 to $24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lakeland Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.75.

Shares of LAKE stock opened at $21.25 on Friday. Lakeland Industries has a 12 month low of $9.97 and a 12 month high of $28.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 7.03 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.89 and a beta of -0.18. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.25.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.84. Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 9.61% and a return on equity of 14.64%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lakeland Industries will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Christopher James Ryan sold 93,776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.25, for a total value of $1,992,740.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 245,474 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,216,322.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 162,176 shares of company stock worth $3,630,620. Company insiders own 4.90% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,592,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $581,000. Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $281,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $402,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,049,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lakeland Industries Company Profile

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells a range of safety garments and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market in the United States and internationally. It offers limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, and hazardous chemical and biological toxins; and firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire, burns, and excessive heat.

