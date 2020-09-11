Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Lithium Americas Corp. owns Lithium Nevada and RheoMinerals Inc., a supplier of rheology modifiers for oilbased drilling fluids, coatings and specialty chemicals. Lithium Americas Corp. is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. ValuEngine downgraded Lithium Americas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Lithium Americas from $4.40 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Lithium Americas from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th.

LAC stock opened at $7.10 on Friday. Lithium Americas has a fifty-two week low of $1.92 and a fifty-two week high of $9.15. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.09. The company has a market cap of $639.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.78 and a beta of 1.82.

Lithium Americas (NYSE:LAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.01. Equities analysts predict that Lithium Americas will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,100,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,587,000 after purchasing an additional 45,234 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 669,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,494,000 after purchasing an additional 31,156 shares during the last quarter. Vantis Investment Advisers L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $817,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Lithium Americas by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 235,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 10,228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $870,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.68% of the company’s stock.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

