TrueMark Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ) Stock Price Down 1.1%

TrueMark Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ) dropped 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.58 and last traded at $36.58. Approximately 2,513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 6,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.98.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueMark Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF stock. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in TrueMark Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Weaver Consulting Group owned approximately 1.99% of TrueMark Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

