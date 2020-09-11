TrueMark Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ) Stock Price Down 1.1%

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

TrueMark Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ) dropped 1.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $36.58 and last traded at $36.58. Approximately 2,513 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 6,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at $36.98.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.65.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in TrueMark Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF stock. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in TrueMark Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF (NYSEARCA:LRNZ) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 6,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000. Weaver Consulting Group owned approximately 1.99% of TrueMark Technology, AI & Deep Learning ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Read More: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for TrueMark Technology AI & Deep Learning ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TrueMark Technology AI & Deep Learning ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0%
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0%
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Shares Up 0.2%
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Shares Up 0.2%
INVESCO RUSSELL 1000 MOMENTUM FACTOR ETF Shares Down 0.1%
INVESCO RUSSELL 1000 MOMENTUM FACTOR ETF Shares Down 0.1%
INVESCO RUSSELL 1000 SIZE FACTOR ETF Trading Up 0%
INVESCO RUSSELL 1000 SIZE FACTOR ETF Trading Up 0%
Invesco Russell 1000 Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2%
Invesco Russell 1000 Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2%
INVESCO RUSSELL 1000 YIELD FACTOR ETF Shares Up 0%
INVESCO RUSSELL 1000 YIELD FACTOR ETF Shares Up 0%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report