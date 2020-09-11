Surge Energy (OTCMKTS:YGRAF) Stock Price Down 1%

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:YGRAF)’s share price traded down 1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.39 and last traded at $0.40. 11,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 35% from the average session volume of 17,013 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.40.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $0.46.

Surge Energy Company Profile (OTCMKTS:YGRAF)

Yangarra Resources Ltd., a junior oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces resource properties in Western Canada. The company holds oil and gas interests in various sections, primarily focusing on Cardium in Central Alberta. Yangarra Resources Ltd. is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

Read More: retirement calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Surge Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surge Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0%
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0%
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Shares Up 0.2%
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Shares Up 0.2%
INVESCO RUSSELL 1000 MOMENTUM FACTOR ETF Shares Down 0.1%
INVESCO RUSSELL 1000 MOMENTUM FACTOR ETF Shares Down 0.1%
INVESCO RUSSELL 1000 SIZE FACTOR ETF Trading Up 0%
INVESCO RUSSELL 1000 SIZE FACTOR ETF Trading Up 0%
Invesco Russell 1000 Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2%
Invesco Russell 1000 Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2%
INVESCO RUSSELL 1000 YIELD FACTOR ETF Shares Up 0%
INVESCO RUSSELL 1000 YIELD FACTOR ETF Shares Up 0%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report