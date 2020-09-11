Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) Given “Hold” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reissued by research analysts at Oppenheimer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Oracle from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, June 1st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Oracle from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.98.

Shares of ORCL opened at $57.33 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.74 and its 200-day moving average is $53.13. Oracle has a 12 month low of $39.71 and a 12 month high of $59.32. The firm has a market cap of $169.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.44.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.07. Oracle had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 72.76%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.81 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Lawrence Joseph Ellison sold 1,400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total transaction of $77,840,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,140,132,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,391,358,826.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeffrey Henley sold 400,000 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.08, for a total transaction of $21,632,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,632,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,300,000 shares of company stock valued at $344,646,000 over the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Fulton Bank N. A. increased its position in Oracle by 352.0% in the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 56,390 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after acquiring an additional 43,914 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Oracle by 522.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 55,200 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after acquiring an additional 46,337 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management increased its position in Oracle by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 25,951 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after acquiring an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in Oracle in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

