Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SNUG) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Shares of Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SNUG) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.16 and last traded at $26.14. 8,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 6,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.24.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.72.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0%
iShares iBonds Dec 2028 Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0%
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Shares Up 0.2%
iShares iBonds Dec 2029 Term Treasury ETF Shares Up 0.2%
INVESCO RUSSELL 1000 MOMENTUM FACTOR ETF Shares Down 0.1%
INVESCO RUSSELL 1000 MOMENTUM FACTOR ETF Shares Down 0.1%
INVESCO RUSSELL 1000 SIZE FACTOR ETF Trading Up 0%
INVESCO RUSSELL 1000 SIZE FACTOR ETF Trading Up 0%
Invesco Russell 1000 Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2%
Invesco Russell 1000 Value Factor ETF Trading Down 0.2%
INVESCO RUSSELL 1000 YIELD FACTOR ETF Shares Up 0%
INVESCO RUSSELL 1000 YIELD FACTOR ETF Shares Up 0%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report