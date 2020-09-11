Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SNUG) Stock Price Down 0.4%

Shares of Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:SNUG) traded down 0.4% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $26.16 and last traded at $26.14. 8,400 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 6,104 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.24.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.72.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merlyn.AI Tactical Growth and Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.