OTCMKTS:PIRGF (OTCMKTS:PIRGF) Shares Up 1.7%

OTCMKTS:PIRGF (OTCMKTS:PIRGF) shot up 1.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.12 and last traded at $2.11. 56,632 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 90,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.08.

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on OTCMKTS:PIRGF from $2.90 to $3.40 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 5th.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.01.

Premier Gold Mines Limited explores for, develops, and produces gold and silver deposits in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. It principally holds a 100% interest in the Mercedes Mine property located in Sonora, Mexico; a 40% interest in the South Arturo Mine situated in Elko County, Nevada; a 50% interest in the Hardrock Gold property located in Ontario; a 100% interest in the McCoy-Cove project situated in Nevada; a 44% interest in the Rahil Bonaza project located in Northwestern Ontario; and a 100% interest in the Hasaga Gold project situated in Red Lake Mining District, Ontario.

