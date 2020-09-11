Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Kopin Corporation is a leading developer and provider of innovative wearable technologies and solutions for integration into head-worn computing and display systems to military, industrial and consumer customers. Kopin’s technologies and solutions are available as components providing individual capabilities or as reference systems providing integrated solutions. Kopin has a long history of developing technologies required for wearable computing headsets for the military, consumers, or industry. Kopin has contributed to the development of head-mounted displays for the F-35 Joint Strike Fighter, created the Golden-i, a wearable headset reference design for industry, and collaborated on many wearable products with a range of companies including Vuzix, Motorola Solutions and Recon Instruments. Kopin has developed and commercialized game-changing technologies such as heterojunction bipolar transistors (HBT) which power billions of cellphones, and microdisplays which have brought vivid images. “

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KOPN. ValuEngine cut Kopin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. HC Wainwright assumed coverage on Kopin in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. Finally, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH lifted their target price on Kopin from $1.50 to $2.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th.

Shares of NASDAQ:KOPN opened at $1.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.00. Kopin has a 1-year low of $0.19 and a 1-year high of $2.16. The stock has a market cap of $107.90 million, a PE ratio of -5.73 and a beta of 1.75.

Kopin (NASDAQ:KOPN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.04. Kopin had a negative return on equity of 65.68% and a negative net margin of 59.04%. The business had revenue of $8.82 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Kopin will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kopin by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 25,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 6,924 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Kopin in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. Weybosset Research & Management LLC increased its holdings in Kopin by 149.4% in the 2nd quarter. Weybosset Research & Management LLC now owns 64,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 38,670 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Kopin by 85.4% in the 2nd quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 121,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 56,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.74% of the company’s stock.

About Kopin

Kopin Corporation invents, develops, manufactures, and sells various components and systems in the United States, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, and internationally. It offers miniature active-matrix liquid crystal displays, liquid crystal on silicon displays/spatial light modulators, organic light emitting diode displays, application specific integrated circuits, backlights, optical lenses, and audio integrated circuits, as well as SOLOS smart glasses, which are hands-free head-worn devices that obtain information from sensors or the Internet via a smartphone and displays the information on the sunglass lens.

