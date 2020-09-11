Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KTHAF) Lifted to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KTHAF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:KTHAF opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. Krung Thai Bank Public has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.30.

About Krung Thai Bank Public

Krung Thai Bank Public Company Limited provides various commercial banking products and services. The company operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Treasury and Investment. It provides various retail banking products and services, including current, savings, and fixed deposit accounts; time and foreign currency deposits; personal and housing loans; debit, travel, cash and top up, and credit cards; investment services; travel, motor, and home asset insurance products; money transfer, payment and top up, foreign exchange, and overseas education services; and e-banking services.

