Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KTHAF) Lifted to “Neutral” at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Krung Thai Bank Public (OTCMKTS:KTHAF) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:KTHAF opened at $0.30 on Wednesday. Krung Thai Bank Public has a 52 week low of $0.30 and a 52 week high of $0.30.
About Krung Thai Bank Public
Featured Article: Inflation
Receive News & Ratings for Krung Thai Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Krung Thai Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.