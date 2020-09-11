Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) Stock Rating Lowered by ValuEngine

Intelsat (OTCMKTS:INTEQ) was downgraded by research analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

INTEQ has been the subject of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intelsat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 12th. Raymond James reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intelsat in a research report on Wednesday, August 26th.

OTCMKTS:INTEQ opened at $0.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.55. The stock has a market cap of $88.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.16. Intelsat has a 1-year low of $0.13 and a 1-year high of $27.29.

In other news, SVP Bruno Fromont sold 53,017 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total transaction of $35,521.39. Company insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

About Intelsat

Intelsat SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides satellite communications services worldwide. The company offers a range of communications services to media companies, fixed and wireless telecommunications operators, data networking service providers for enterprise and mobile applications in the air and on the seas, multinational corporations, and Internet service providers; and commercial satellite communication services to the U.S.

