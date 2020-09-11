Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTO Realty Growth Inc. is a real estate company, which owns income properties. CTO Realty Growth Inc., formerly known as Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co., is based in DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. Consolidated-Tomoka Land has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $68.64.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 million.

In other news, Director George R. Brokaw acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.32 per share, with a total value of $60,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,941.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 11.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 494,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,546,000 after acquiring an additional 52,440 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 380,740 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,258,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 9.9% during the first quarter. Chilton Capital Management LLC now owns 171,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,774,000 after acquiring an additional 15,509 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 3.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 103,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Finally, Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Consolidated-Tomoka Land during the second quarter worth about $1,770,000.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Company Profile

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

