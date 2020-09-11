Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CTO Realty Growth Inc. is a real estate company, which owns income properties. CTO Realty Growth Inc., formerly known as Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co., is based in DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. “

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:CTO opened at $44.29 on Wednesday. Consolidated-Tomoka Land has a 1 year low of $33.41 and a 1 year high of $68.64.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land (NYSEAMERICAN:CTO) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.46). The company had revenue of $13.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.59 million.

In other news, Director George R. Brokaw acquired 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $40.32 per share, with a total value of $60,480.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $289,941.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 10.7% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 28.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 2.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 20,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $935,000 after acquiring an additional 557 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 1.4% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 41,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Consolidated-Tomoka Land by 10.0% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period.

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Company Profile

Consolidated-Tomoka Land Co, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified real estate operating company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Income Properties, Commercial Loan Investments, Real Estate Operations, and Golf Operations. It owns and manages commercial real estate properties.

