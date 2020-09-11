OTCMKTS:TLLTF (OTCMKTS:TLLTF) Trading Down 2.1%

OTCMKTS:TLLTF (OTCMKTS:TLLTF)’s share price was down 2.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.29 and last traded at $0.30. Approximately 86,763 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 446,194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.31.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of OTCMKTS:TLLTF from $0.80 to $1.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 24th.

Get OTCMKTS:TLLTF alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.32.

TILT Holdings Inc, a vertically-integrated infrastructure and technology cannabis company, provides various products and services to businesses operating in the cannabis industry in the United States, Canada, and Europe. The company is organized in two business units, Software & Services, and Consumer Devices & Packaged Goods.

Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for OTCMKTS:TLLTF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OTCMKTS:TLLTF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.