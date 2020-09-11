Comparing Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) & Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE)

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EIGR) and Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and Genetic Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eiger Biopharmaceuticals N/A -115.03% -63.45% Genetic Technologies N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and Genetic Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eiger Biopharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$70.25 million ($3.08) -3.41 Genetic Technologies $10,000.00 4,674.06 -$4.09 million N/A N/A

Genetic Technologies has higher revenue and earnings than Eiger Biopharmaceuticals.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

66.6% of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.6% of Genetic Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 5.8% of Eiger Biopharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.5, suggesting that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Genetic Technologies has a beta of 2.68, suggesting that its share price is 168% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Eiger Biopharmaceuticals and Genetic Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eiger Biopharmaceuticals 0 1 2 0 2.67 Genetic Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals presently has a consensus target price of $31.50, suggesting a potential upside of 200.29%. Given Eiger Biopharmaceuticals’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Eiger Biopharmaceuticals is more favorable than Genetic Technologies.

Summary

Genetic Technologies beats Eiger Biopharmaceuticals on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eiger Biopharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eiger BioPharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of targeted therapies for rare diseases in the United States and internationally. The company's lead program is Lonafarnib, an orally bioavailable, small molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for treating hepatitis delta virus (HDV) infection. Its product candidates also include Lambda, which targets type III IFN receptors; Lonafarnib for the treatment of progeria and progeroid laminopathies; Avexitide for treating post-bariatric hypoglycemia; and Ubenimex, an oral, small-molecule inhibitor of leukotriene A4 hydrolase for treating lymphedema. The company was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Genetic Technologies Company Profile

Genetic Technologies Limited, a molecular diagnostics company, provides predictive testing and assessment tools to help physicians manage the women's health in Australia and the United States. The company's lead product is the BREVAGenplus, a clinically validated risk assessment test for non-hereditary breast cancer. It markets BREVAGenplus to healthcare professionals in breast health care and imaging centers, as well as to obstetricians/gynecologists and breast cancer risk assessment specialists, such as breast surgeons. The company has a research and service agreement with The University of Melbourne for the development and enhancement of the BREVAGenplus breast cancer risk assessment test, as well as a strategic alliance with Blockchain Global Limited. Genetic Technologies Limited was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Fitzroy, Australia.

