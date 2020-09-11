Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.98 Million

Analysts expect Cara Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:CARA) to announce sales of $4.98 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Cara Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.60 million and the lowest is $4.00 million. Cara Therapeutics posted sales of $5.79 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Cara Therapeutics will report full year sales of $22.70 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $24.20 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $26.24 million, with estimates ranging from $19.10 million to $31.12 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Cara Therapeutics.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.14. Cara Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 480.55% and a negative return on equity of 65.97%. The company had revenue of $5.63 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.48 million.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on CARA shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 11th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Cara Therapeutics from $34.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cara Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CARA opened at $15.11 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $725.34 million, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 5.74, a current ratio of 5.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.34 and a 200 day moving average of $15.46. Cara Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $8.88 and a twelve month high of $26.67.

In related news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 3,201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $51,216.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 953,220 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,251,520. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.11, for a total transaction of $85,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 961,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,449,913.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 502,723 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,596,000 after buying an additional 334,015 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 279,590 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,781,000 after buying an additional 15,637 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $204,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Cara Therapeutics by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,182 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,046,000 after buying an additional 1,041 shares during the period. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. bought a new position in Cara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth $860,000. 69.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

Cara Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing chemical entities with a primary focus on pruritus and pain by selectively targeting kappa opioid receptors in the United States. The company is developing product candidates that target the body's peripheral nervous system and immune cells.

