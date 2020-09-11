American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.91 Billion

Analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL) will report sales of $2.91 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have made estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.64 billion and the lowest is $2.32 billion. American Airlines Group reported sales of $11.91 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 75.6%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 22nd.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full year sales of $17.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $16.57 billion to $19.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $30.35 billion, with estimates ranging from $24.47 billion to $35.32 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The airline reported ($7.82) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($7.03) by ($0.79). The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 124.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 86.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAL shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on American Airlines Group from $9.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of American Airlines Group from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, July 20th. BidaskClub upgraded American Airlines Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. American Airlines Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.13.

AAL stock opened at $13.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.59 and a beta of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.14. American Airlines Group has a 1-year low of $8.25 and a 1-year high of $31.67.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AAL. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 238.8% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,528 shares in the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 94.6% during the 1st quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 2,687 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 1,306 shares in the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 476.1% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,719 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.68% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

