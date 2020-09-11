Analysts Anticipate Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $250.59 Million

Analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts Inc (NASDAQ:RRR) will post $250.59 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Red Rock Resorts’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $308.40 million and the lowest is $196.60 million. Red Rock Resorts posted sales of $465.86 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Red Rock Resorts will report full-year sales of $1.00 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $871.73 million to $1.12 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $923.00 million to $1.44 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Red Rock Resorts.

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.03. Red Rock Resorts had a negative net margin of 16.61% and a negative return on equity of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $108.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $73.63 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 77.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

RRR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Nomura reduced their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Red Rock Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $30.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Red Rock Resorts presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.80.

In other Red Rock Resorts news, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III bought 290,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 21st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.94 per share, with a total value of $4,912,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frank J. Fertitta III bought 325,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.63 per share, with a total value of $4,754,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,235,200 shares of company stock valued at $18,730,748. Company insiders own 43.75% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eminence Capital LP raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 120.5% during the second quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 5,185,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,571,000 after acquiring an additional 2,833,478 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 69.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,088,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,782,000 after acquiring an additional 858,605 shares during the period. Par Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 70.4% during the first quarter. Par Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,962,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,777,000 after acquiring an additional 810,465 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Red Rock Resorts during the second quarter valued at approximately $7,189,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Red Rock Resorts by 115.5% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 917,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,012,000 after acquiring an additional 491,930 shares during the period. 50.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:RRR opened at $17.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $2.76 and a fifty-two week high of $27.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.64. The company has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.81.

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, engages in casino entertainment, and gaming and entertainment businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas operations and Native American management. The company develops, manages, and operates casino entertainment properties; and owns and operates 10 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 10 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

