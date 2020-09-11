AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.45 Million

Equities research analysts expect AxoGen, Inc (NASDAQ:AXGN) to report $23.45 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for AxoGen’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $23.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $23.90 million. AxoGen reported sales of $28.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 17.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that AxoGen will report full-year sales of $94.50 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $93.50 million to $95.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $111.55 million, with estimates ranging from $109.30 million to $113.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover AxoGen.

AxoGen (NASDAQ:AXGN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.13. AxoGen had a negative net margin of 28.04% and a negative return on equity of 22.08%. The company had revenue of $22.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.00 million.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXGN. BidaskClub raised shares of AxoGen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on AxoGen in a research report on Monday, June 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of AxoGen in a research note on Wednesday, August 5th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on AxoGen from $13.50 to $15.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered AxoGen to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. AxoGen has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.13.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of AxoGen by 2.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,125 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $480,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in AxoGen by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 18,984 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in AxoGen by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in AxoGen by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 384,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Finally, American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AxoGen by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter. 79.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXGN opened at $11.17 on Friday. AxoGen has a 52-week low of $7.16 and a 52-week high of $18.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $455.36 million, a P/E ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 9.09 and a current ratio of 10.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.26.

AxoGen, Inc develops and markets surgical solutions for peripheral nerve injuries. The company's surgical solutions include Avance Nerve Graft, an off-the-shelf processed human nerve allograft for bridging severed nerves without the comorbidities associated with a second surgical site; AxoGuard Nerve Connector, a porcine submucosa extracellular matrix (ECM) coaptation aid for tensionless repair of severed nerves; and AxoGuard Nerve Protector, a porcine submucosa ECM product that is used to wrap and protect damaged peripheral nerves, as well as reinforces the nerve reconstruction while preventing soft tissue attachments.

