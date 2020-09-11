Analysts Expect Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $16.96 Million

Analysts forecast that Theravance Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:TBPH) will post $16.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Theravance Biopharma’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $12.00 million and the highest is $21.24 million. Theravance Biopharma reported sales of $12.43 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Theravance Biopharma will report full year sales of $82.67 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $62.67 million to $112.36 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $126.83 million, with estimates ranging from $73.93 million to $207.59 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Theravance Biopharma.

Get Theravance Biopharma alerts:

Theravance Biopharma (NASDAQ:TBPH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $15.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 million.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Theravance Biopharma from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Theravance Biopharma from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 10th. BidaskClub cut Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Theravance Biopharma in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Theravance Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.75.

TBPH opened at $16.96 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.67 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.05. Theravance Biopharma has a twelve month low of $15.72 and a twelve month high of $31.54.

In other Theravance Biopharma news, SVP Philip D. Worboys sold 17,103 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $307,854.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 333,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,998,536. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Brett K. Haumann sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.29, for a total value of $457,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 307,810 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,629,844.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ acquired a new position in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Theravance Biopharma by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $81,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in shares of Theravance Biopharma in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $94,000. 81.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Theravance Biopharma Company Profile

Theravance Biopharma, Inc, a diversified biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes organ-selective medicines. The company offers VIBATIV, a bactericidal, once-daily injectable antibiotic to treat patients with serious, life-threatening infections due to staphylococcus aureus and other gram-positive bacteria, including methicillin-resistant.

Recommended Story: Why Net Income is Important to Investors

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Theravance Biopharma (TBPH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Theravance Biopharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Theravance Biopharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.