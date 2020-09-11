Contrasting Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN)

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) and BioMarin Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:BMRN) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Catalyst Biosciences and BioMarin Pharmaceutical, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Catalyst Biosciences 0 0 3 0 3.00 BioMarin Pharmaceutical 0 10 14 0 2.58

Catalyst Biosciences presently has a consensus price target of $21.00, indicating a potential upside of 352.59%. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a consensus price target of $119.88, indicating a potential upside of 66.80%. Given Catalyst Biosciences’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Catalyst Biosciences is more favorable than BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Volatility and Risk

Catalyst Biosciences has a beta of 2.19, indicating that its share price is 119% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a beta of 0.79, indicating that its share price is 21% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Catalyst Biosciences and BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Catalyst Biosciences N/A -53.48% -44.85% BioMarin Pharmaceutical 6.62% 4.37% 2.88%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Catalyst Biosciences and BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Catalyst Biosciences $10,000.00 10,237.23 -$55.18 million ($4.60) -1.01 BioMarin Pharmaceutical $1.70 billion 7.65 -$23.85 million $0.07 1,026.71

BioMarin Pharmaceutical has higher revenue and earnings than Catalyst Biosciences. Catalyst Biosciences is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than BioMarin Pharmaceutical, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

63.2% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 98.6% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares are held by institutional investors. 4.0% of Catalyst Biosciences shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 2.2% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

BioMarin Pharmaceutical beats Catalyst Biosciences on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Catalyst Biosciences

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing medicines to address hematology indications. Its product pipeline includes marzeptacog alfa, a Factor VIIa variant that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with severe hemophilia A and B with inhibitors. The company is also developing Dalcinonacog alfa, a Factor IX drug, which has completed enrollment of a Phase I/II subcutaneous dosing trial for the prophylactic treatment of individuals with hemophilia B; CB 2679d-GT, a FIX gene therapy for the treatment of hemophilia B; and CB 2782, an anti-C3 protease program for the treatment of dry age-related macular degeneration (AMD), as well as CB 1965a, a Factor Xa therapeutic program used as a universal procoagulant. Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Pfizer, Inc. for the development of human Factor VIIa products; and ISU Abxis. The company has strategic research collaboration with Mosaic Biosciences, Inc. to develop intravitreal anti-complement factor 3 products for the treatment of dry AMD and other retinal diseases. The company was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease. The company's commercial products also comprise Naglazyme, a recombinant form of N-acetylgalactosamine 4-sulfatase for patients with mucopolysaccharidosis VI; Palynziq, a PEGylated recombinant phenylalanine ammonia lyase enzyme for adult patients with PKU; Vimizim, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of mucopolysaccharidosis IV Type A, a lysosomal storage disorder; and Firdapse for lambert eaton myasthenic syndrome. Its clinical and pre-clinical product pipeline includes valoctocogene roxaparvovec, an adeno associated virus vector drug development candidate in patients with severe hemophilia A; and vosoritide, a peptide therapeutic for the treatment of achondroplasia, a form of disproportionate short stature in humans. The company serves specialty pharmacies; and end-users, such as hospitals and foreign government agencies, as well as distributors and pharmaceutical wholesalers in the United States, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. It has collaboration and license agreements with Sarepta Therapeutics and Asubio Pharma Co., Ltd. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in San Rafael, California.

