Brokerages Expect TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $78.35 Million

Equities analysts forecast that TrueCar Inc (NASDAQ:TRUE) will post $78.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for TrueCar’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $75.47 million to $80.17 million. TrueCar reported sales of $90.56 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 13.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that TrueCar will report full year sales of $285.20 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $280.28 million to $289.53 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $264.67 million, with estimates ranging from $249.64 million to $293.08 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow TrueCar.

TrueCar (NASDAQ:TRUE) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 6th. The technology company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.11. TrueCar had a negative net margin of 11.76% and a negative return on equity of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $62.69 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.56 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. TrueCar’s revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

TRUE has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of TrueCar from $3.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of TrueCar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 13th. Craig Hallum upgraded shares of TrueCar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $4.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of TrueCar in a research note on Friday, August 7th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. TrueCar has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.86.

In other TrueCar news, EVP Simon Edward Smith sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.77, for a total transaction of $47,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 283,660 shares in the company, valued at $1,353,058.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 23,457 shares of company stock valued at $105,088 over the last 90 days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in TrueCar by 9.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 456,875 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,179,000 after acquiring an additional 41,179 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in TrueCar during the second quarter worth $336,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 37.8% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 131,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 36,032 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of TrueCar by 25.6% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 63,125 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 12,879 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP purchased a new stake in shares of TrueCar during the second quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 91.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TRUE opened at $4.62 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 6.01, a quick ratio of 6.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. TrueCar has a 12 month low of $1.98 and a 12 month high of $6.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.08. The stock has a market cap of $500.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.20 and a beta of 1.58.

TrueCar, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet-based information, technology, and communication services company in the United States. It operates its platform on the TrueCar Website and mobile applications. The company also customizes and operates its platform for its affinity group marketing partners, including financial institutions, membership-based organizations, and employee buying programs for large enterprises.

