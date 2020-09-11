Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.84 Million

Equities analysts expect Strongbridge Biopharma plc (NASDAQ:SBBP) to announce $6.84 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Strongbridge Biopharma’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $7.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $6.24 million. Strongbridge Biopharma reported sales of $5.68 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Strongbridge Biopharma will report full-year sales of $27.18 million for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $36.49 million, with estimates ranging from $26.09 million to $50.27 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Strongbridge Biopharma.

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.08). Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 205.02% and a negative return on equity of 80.86%. The firm had revenue of $7.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.11 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Strongbridge Biopharma currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.05.

SBBP stock opened at $2.67 on Friday. Strongbridge Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $4.63. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $153.28 million, a P/E ratio of -2.57 and a beta of 1.54. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.11.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 29.2% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 32,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 7,243 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $48,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Strongbridge Biopharma by 15.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 105,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 13,980 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in Strongbridge Biopharma in the second quarter valued at $86,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.36% of the company’s stock.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

