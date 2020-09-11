$122.14 Million in Sales Expected for Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that Tilly’s Inc (NYSE:TLYS) will announce sales of $122.14 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Tilly’s’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $130.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $109.43 million. Tilly’s reported sales of $154.78 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 21.1%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Tilly’s will report full-year sales of $495.43 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $468.09 million to $516.00 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $611.55 million, with estimates ranging from $568.26 million to $638.80 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Tilly’s.

Get Tilly's alerts:

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $135.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.94 million. Tilly’s had a return on equity of 0.63% and a net margin of 0.10%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Tilly’s from $9.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Pivotal Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $7.50 price objective on shares of Tilly’s in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Tilly’s from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Tilly’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.10.

TLYS stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $221.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 747.00 and a beta of 1.65. Tilly’s has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $12.75.

In other Tilly’s news, CFO Michael Henry bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $28,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,630.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 28.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY lifted its stake in Tilly’s by 33.0% in the first quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 2,010,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,301,000 after acquiring an additional 498,750 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,673,000. RK Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,861,000. Western Standard LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tilly’s during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,160,000. Finally, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 71.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management Inc. now owns 312,468 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,772,000 after buying an additional 130,300 shares during the last quarter. 65.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tilly’s

Tilly's, Inc retails casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hats, sunglasses, headphones, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others.

Further Reading: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Tilly’s (TLYS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.