NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.53 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect NCR Co. (NYSE:NCR) to announce sales of $1.53 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for NCR’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.51 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.55 billion. NCR reported sales of $1.78 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 14%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th.

On average, analysts expect that NCR will report full-year sales of $6.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.28 billion to $6.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $6.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.48 billion to $6.62 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow NCR.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The information technology services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 billion. NCR had a net margin of 6.72% and a return on equity of 31.37%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on NCR shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NCR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of NCR from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of NCR from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of NCR from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of NCR in a research note on Thursday, July 30th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.38.

In other news, SVP Adrian Button sold 6,003 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.51, for a total transaction of $111,115.53. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $215,715.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of NCR by 46.4% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,493 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of NCR in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of NCR by 80.8% in the 2nd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 1,869 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of NCR by 31.4% in the 2nd quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 2,555 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.26% of the company’s stock.

NCR stock opened at $20.31 on Friday. NCR has a fifty-two week low of $10.55 and a fifty-two week high of $35.87. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.57 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.80.

NCR Corporation provides software and services for the financial, retail, hospitality, telecommunications, and technology industries worldwide. The company's Software segment offers industry-based software platforms, applications, and application suites for the financial services, retail, hospitality, and small business industries; and cash management software, video banking software, fraud and loss prevention, check and document imaging, remote-deposit capture, and customer-facing mobile and digital banking applications for the financial services industry.

