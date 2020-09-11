Financial Survey: Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) & Teekay (NYSE:TK)

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) and Teekay (NYSE:TK) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Ardmore Shipping and Teekay, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ardmore Shipping 1 1 1 0 2.00 Teekay 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ardmore Shipping currently has a consensus target price of $6.95, indicating a potential upside of 95.77%. Given Ardmore Shipping’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Ardmore Shipping is more favorable than Teekay.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Ardmore Shipping and Teekay’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ardmore Shipping $230.04 million 0.51 -$22.86 million ($0.28) -12.68 Teekay $1.92 billion 0.13 -$310.58 million N/A N/A

Ardmore Shipping has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Teekay.

Profitability

This table compares Ardmore Shipping and Teekay’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ardmore Shipping 6.64% 5.12% 2.19% Teekay -10.53% 2.86% 0.93%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

85.7% of Ardmore Shipping shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 12.6% of Teekay shares are held by institutional investors. 2.4% of Teekay shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Ardmore Shipping has a beta of 1.08, meaning that its stock price is 8% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Teekay has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its stock price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ardmore Shipping beats Teekay on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Ardmore Shipping Company Profile

Ardmore Shipping Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. As of January 31, 2019, the company operated a fleet of 27 double-hulled product and chemical tankers, including 21 Eco-design and 6 Eco-mod vessels. It serves oil majors, oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. The company was founded in 2010 and is based in Pembroke, Bermuda.

Teekay Company Profile

Teekay Corporation provides crude oil and gas marine transportation; offshore oil production; and storage and offloading services in Bermuda and internationally. It operates shuttle tankers; floating production, storage, and offloading units; floating storage and offloading units; HiLoad dynamic positioning units; long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels; and conventional tankers. As of December 31, 2018, its fleet consisted of 155 vessels. The company serves energy and utility companies, oil traders, large oil and LNG consumers, petroleum product producers, government agencies, and various other entities that depend upon marine transportation. Teekay Corporation was founded in 1973 and is based in Hamilton, Bermuda.

