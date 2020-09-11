$152.93 Million in Sales Expected for CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) to announce sales of $152.93 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have provided estimates for CoreSite Realty’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $155.16 million and the lowest is $151.50 million. CoreSite Realty reported sales of $144.89 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that CoreSite Realty will report full-year sales of $604.98 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $603.90 million to $607.01 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $656.55 million, with estimates ranging from $646.10 million to $665.40 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow CoreSite Realty.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.07. CoreSite Realty had a return on equity of 39.91% and a net margin of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $150.54 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.87 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on COR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $126.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 17th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on CoreSite Realty from $124.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 28th. Barclays started coverage on CoreSite Realty in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. They set an “underweight” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James upgraded CoreSite Realty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.50.

In other CoreSite Realty news, major shareholder Realty V. Gp L.L.C. Carlyle sold 230,172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.55, for a total value of $29,588,610.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Mark R. Jones sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.06, for a total transaction of $96,795.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,371 shares in the company, valued at $1,725,661.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 244,717 shares of company stock worth $31,451,711. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CoreSite Realty by 1.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,603,643 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,137,000 after purchasing an additional 29,402 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 16.3% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,029,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $119,364,000 after buying an additional 144,417 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 983,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $115,168,000 after buying an additional 52,520 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of CoreSite Realty by 291.2% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 705,582 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $85,418,000 after buying an additional 525,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in CoreSite Realty by 3.6% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 678,741 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $82,169,000 after acquiring an additional 23,281 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.32% of the company’s stock.

COR stock opened at $114.51 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 57.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.22. CoreSite Realty has a 12-month low of $90.07 and a 12-month high of $130.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $123.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $118.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th will be issued a $1.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.26%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.69%.

CoreSite Realty Company Profile

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

