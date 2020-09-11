Zacks: Analysts Expect Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.38 Billion

Brokerages expect Michaels Companies Inc (NASDAQ:MIK) to post $1.38 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Michaels Companies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.41 billion and the lowest is $1.36 billion. Michaels Companies posted sales of $1.22 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, December 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Michaels Companies will report full year sales of $5.13 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $5.11 billion to $5.17 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $5.24 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.10 billion to $5.38 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Michaels Companies.

Michaels Companies (NASDAQ:MIK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08) by $0.38. Michaels Companies had a net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 14.79%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

MIK has been the topic of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $3.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Michaels Companies from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Michaels Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Michaels Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.17.

MIK opened at $10.19 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $8.91 and its 200-day moving average is $5.28. Michaels Companies has a 1-year low of $1.00 and a 1-year high of $11.70. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.73, a PEG ratio of 4.93 and a beta of 3.04.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $825,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,796,351 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,701,000 after acquiring an additional 94,920 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 309.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 250,365 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 189,256 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Michaels Companies in the 2nd quarter valued at $224,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Michaels Companies by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 23,131 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $164,000 after acquiring an additional 4,859 shares in the last quarter.

The Michaels Companies, Inc owns and operates arts and crafts specialty retail stores for Makers and do-it-yourself home decorators in North America. It operates Michaels stores that offer approximately 45,000 stock-keeping units (SKUs) in crafts, home decor and seasonal, framing, and paper crafting; and Aaron Brothers stores, which offer approximately 5,600 SKUs, including photo frames, a line of ready-made frames, art prints, framed art, art supplies, and custom framing services.

