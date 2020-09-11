Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Store Capital Corp (NYSE:STOR) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.00.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on STOR shares. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on Store Capital from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Evercore ISI started coverage on Store Capital in a report on Monday, August 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Store Capital from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 21st. Mizuho upped their target price on Store Capital from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Store Capital from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 18th.

Store Capital stock opened at $28.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. Store Capital has a 52 week low of $13.00 and a 52 week high of $40.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.57 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.62 and a 200-day moving average of $23.07.

Store Capital (NYSE:STOR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.28). Store Capital had a return on equity of 6.06% and a net margin of 39.73%. The business had revenue of $168.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $163.81 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.50 EPS. Store Capital’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Store Capital will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Store Capital news, CFO Catherine F. Long bought 3,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $25.23 per share, for a total transaction of $99,910.80. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 266,669 shares in the company, valued at $6,728,058.87. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Store Capital by 660.8% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 8,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 7,269 shares in the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Store Capital by 89.2% during the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 1,510 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Store Capital during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Store Capital by 202.8% during the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 31,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 20,763 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Store Capital by 42.2% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,833 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.25% of the company’s stock.

Store Capital Company Profile

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in 2,255 property locations, substantially all of which are profit centers, in 49 states.

