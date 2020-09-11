Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) Stock Price Down 0.9%

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January (NYSEARCA:EJAN) dropped 0.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $27.06 and last traded at $26.96. Approximately 2,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 16,730 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.20.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $27.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EJAN. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Proequities Inc. bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at about $91,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at about $98,000. Ifrah Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the first quarter valued at about $210,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January during the second quarter valued at about $216,000.

