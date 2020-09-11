Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) Earning Critical Media Coverage, Study Finds

Media coverage about Dalata Hotel Group (LON:DAL) has been trending negative this week, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group scores the sentiment of news coverage by reviewing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Dalata Hotel Group earned a coverage optimism score of -2.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news articles about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 475 ($6.21) price objective on shares of Dalata Hotel Group in a research note on Friday, July 10th.

Shares of DAL stock opened at GBX 269.75 ($3.52) on Friday. Dalata Hotel Group has a 12-month low of GBX 147.37 ($1.93) and a 12-month high of GBX 502 ($6.56). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 240.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 260.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.55. The firm has a market cap of $501.02 million and a P/E ratio of 6.12.

In related news, insider Margaret Sweeney bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 255 ($3.33) per share, with a total value of £51,000 ($66,640.53).

Dalata Hotel Group plc owns and operates hotels under the Clayton Hotel and Maldron Hotel brand names in Ireland and the United Kingdom. It operates in four segments: Dublin, Regional Ireland, United Kingdom, and Managed Hotels. The company operates three-star and four-star hotels. It also operates Red Bean Roastery coffee spaces; Grain & Grill restaurants; and Club Vitae leisure centers in hotels.

