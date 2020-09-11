mCloud Technologies (OTCMKTS:MCLDD) Trading 4.6% Higher

mCloud Technologies Corp (OTCMKTS:MCLDD)’s share price traded up 4.6% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.45 and last traded at $2.45. 16,711 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 69% from the average session volume of 54,343 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.34.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.16.

mCloud Technologies Company Profile (OTCMKTS:MCLDD)

mCloud Technologies Corp. is creating a more efficient future with the use of AI and analytics, curbing energy waste, maximizing energy production, and getting the most out of critical energy infrastructure. Through mCloud’s AI-powered AssetCare™ platform, mCloud offers complete asset management solutions to three distinct segments: smart buildings, wind energy, and oil and gas.

