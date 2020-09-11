Urbana (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Urbana Corp (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) shares were down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 3,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 6,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66.

About Urbana (OTCMKTS:UBAAF)

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

