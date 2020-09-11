Urbana (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) Stock Price Down 2.5%

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Urbana Corp (OTCMKTS:UBAAF) shares were down 2.5% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.93 and last traded at $1.93. Approximately 3,900 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 6,589 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.98.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.66.

About Urbana (OTCMKTS:UBAAF)

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

Recommended Story: What is the Hang Seng index?  

Receive News & Ratings for Urbana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Urbana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Price Down 0.9%
Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Price Down 0.9%
Dalata Hotel Group Earning Critical Media Coverage, Study Finds
Dalata Hotel Group Earning Critical Media Coverage, Study Finds
mCloud Technologies Trading 4.6% Higher
mCloud Technologies Trading 4.6% Higher
Urbana Stock Price Down 2.5%
Urbana Stock Price Down 2.5%
VanEck Vectors Retail ETF Trading Down 1.8%
VanEck Vectors Retail ETF Trading Down 1.8%
Lincoln Park Bancorp. Shares Down 4.5%
Lincoln Park Bancorp. Shares Down 4.5%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report