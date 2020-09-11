VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH) Trading Down 1.8%

VanEck Vectors Retail ETF (NASDAQ:RTH)’s share price fell 1.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $147.18 and last traded at $146.30. 18,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average session volume of 19,225 shares. The stock had previously closed at $149.01.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded VanEck Vectors Retail ETF from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 2nd.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.55.

