Healthcare Merger (OTCMKTS:HCCOU) Shares Down 0.1%

Healthcare Merger Corp. (OTCMKTS:HCCOU) shares dropped 0.1% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $11.49 and last traded at $11.55. Approximately 11,800 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 34,405 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.56.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.58.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HCCOU. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Healthcare Merger in the second quarter valued at approximately $242,000. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its holdings in Healthcare Merger by 88.2% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 177,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,828,000 after buying an additional 83,200 shares during the period. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Healthcare Merger in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,212,000. Finally, GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. lifted its holdings in Healthcare Merger by 110.6% in the first quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. now owns 222,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,293,000 after buying an additional 116,900 shares during the period.

Healthcare Merger Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

