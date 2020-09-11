Global Beta Smart Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GBDV) Trading Down 1.6%

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Global Beta Smart Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GBDV) was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.09 and last traded at $15.09. Approximately 45 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.72.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for Global Beta Smart Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Beta Smart Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Price Down 0.9%
Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Price Down 0.9%
Dalata Hotel Group Earning Critical Media Coverage, Study Finds
Dalata Hotel Group Earning Critical Media Coverage, Study Finds
mCloud Technologies Trading 4.6% Higher
mCloud Technologies Trading 4.6% Higher
Urbana Stock Price Down 2.5%
Urbana Stock Price Down 2.5%
VanEck Vectors Retail ETF Trading Down 1.8%
VanEck Vectors Retail ETF Trading Down 1.8%
Lincoln Park Bancorp. Shares Down 4.5%
Lincoln Park Bancorp. Shares Down 4.5%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report