Global Beta Smart Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GBDV) Trading Down 1.6%

Global Beta Smart Income ETF (NYSEARCA:GBDV) was down 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $15.09 and last traded at $15.09. Approximately 45 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 5,784 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.34.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.33 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.72.

