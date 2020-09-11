BHP Group (OTCMKTS:BGAOF) Trading 1.4% Higher

BHP Group (OTCMKTS:BGAOF)’s stock price traded up 1.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $19.92 and last traded at $19.92. 579 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 5,319 shares. The stock had previously closed at $19.65.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.75.

BHP Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BGAOF)

Proximus PLC, a telecommunication and ICT company, provides telephony, Internet, television, and network-based ICT services to the residential, enterprise, and public markets in Belgium and internationally. It operates through Consumer Business Unit (CBU), Enterprise Business Unit (EBU), Wholesale Unit (WU), Technology Unit (TEC), International Carrier Services (ICS), and Staff and Support (S&S) segments.

Featured Story: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for BHP Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BHP Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.