Painted Pony Petroleum (TSE:PPY) Stock Price Up 7.4%

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Shares of Painted Pony Petroleum Ltd. (TSE:PPY) rose 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.61 and last traded at C$5.52. Approximately 969,119 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average daily volume of 898,946 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.14.

Separately, Stifel Firstegy downgraded Painted Pony Petroleum from a “reduce” rating to a “tender” rating in a research note on Monday, August 10th.

Painted Pony Petroleum (TSE:PPY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.15) by C($0.06). The business had revenue of C$61.94 million during the quarter.

