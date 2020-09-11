Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR) Shares Down 1.2%

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR)’s share price dropped 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.42 and last traded at $26.42. Approximately 5,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 7,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.74.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leuthold Core ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 3.00% of Leuthold Core ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?

Receive News & Ratings for Leuthold Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leuthold Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Price Down 0.9%
Innovator MSCI Emerging Markets Power Buffer ETF – January Stock Price Down 0.9%
Dalata Hotel Group Earning Critical Media Coverage, Study Finds
Dalata Hotel Group Earning Critical Media Coverage, Study Finds
mCloud Technologies Trading 4.6% Higher
mCloud Technologies Trading 4.6% Higher
Urbana Stock Price Down 2.5%
Urbana Stock Price Down 2.5%
VanEck Vectors Retail ETF Trading Down 1.8%
VanEck Vectors Retail ETF Trading Down 1.8%
Lincoln Park Bancorp. Shares Down 4.5%
Lincoln Park Bancorp. Shares Down 4.5%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report