Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR) Shares Down 1.2%

Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR)’s share price dropped 1.2% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $26.42 and last traded at $26.42. Approximately 5,311 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 26% from the average daily volume of 7,205 shares. The stock had previously closed at $26.74.

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $26.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.85.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Leuthold Core ETF stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Leuthold Core ETF (NYSEARCA:LCR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 5,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. owned approximately 3.00% of Leuthold Core ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Featured Article: What is a conference call?



Receive News & Ratings for Leuthold Core ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leuthold Core ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.