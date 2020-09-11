CVE:NXR.UN (CVE:NXR.UN) Shares Down 1.2%

CVE:NXR.UN (CVE:NXR.UN)’s stock price dropped 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$1.63 and last traded at C$1.64. Approximately 57,580 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 136,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.66.

The stock has a market cap of $161.91 million and a PE ratio of 3.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$1.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$1.81.

CVE:NXR.UN Company Profile (CVE:NXR.UN)

Nexus Real Estate Investment Trust (the ÂREITÂ) was established under the laws of Ontario pursuant to its declaration of trust, as amended and restated effective April 28, 2014 and November 28, 2017. The REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust which owns and operates commercial real estate properties in Western Canada, Ontario, Quebec and Atlantic Canada.

