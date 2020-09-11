iPath US Treasury 10 year Bull ETN (NASDAQ:DTYL) Shares Down 0.1%

iPath US Treasury 10 year Bull ETN (NASDAQ:DTYL) shares fell 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $98.68 and last traded at $98.68. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.10.

