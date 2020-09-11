iPath US Treasury 10 year Bull ETN (NASDAQ:DTYL) Shares Down 0.1%

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

iPath US Treasury 10 year Bull ETN (NASDAQ:DTYL) shares fell 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $98.68 and last traded at $98.68. 100 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 64% from the average session volume of 275 shares. The stock had previously closed at $98.80.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $98.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.10.

Recommended Story: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Receive News & Ratings for iPath US Treasury 10 year Bull ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath US Treasury 10 year Bull ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

iPath US Treasury 10 year Bull ETN Shares Down 0.1%
iPath US Treasury 10 year Bull ETN Shares Down 0.1%
iPath US Treasury 5 year Bull ETN Shares Up 12.3%
iPath US Treasury 5 year Bull ETN Shares Up 12.3%
Vngrd Glbl Liquidity Factor Unt Etf Stock Price Down 0.6%
Vngrd Glbl Liquidity Factor Unt Etf Stock Price Down 0.6%
Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December Shares Down 0.5%
Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December Shares Down 0.5%
OKYO Pharma Stock Price Down 4.3%
OKYO Pharma Stock Price Down 4.3%
North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF Shares Down 1.9%
North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF Shares Down 1.9%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report