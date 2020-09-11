iPath US Treasury 5 year Bull ETN (NASDAQ:DFVL) Shares Up 12.3%

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Share on StockTwits

iPath US Treasury 5 year Bull ETN (NASDAQ:DFVL)’s share price shot up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.23 and last traded at $87.23. 51 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.71.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.43 and its 200-day moving average is $75.34.

Further Reading: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iPath US Treasury 5 year Bull ETN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iPath US Treasury 5 year Bull ETN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Latest News

iPath US Treasury 10 year Bull ETN Shares Down 0.1%
iPath US Treasury 10 year Bull ETN Shares Down 0.1%
iPath US Treasury 5 year Bull ETN Shares Up 12.3%
iPath US Treasury 5 year Bull ETN Shares Up 12.3%
Vngrd Glbl Liquidity Factor Unt Etf Stock Price Down 0.6%
Vngrd Glbl Liquidity Factor Unt Etf Stock Price Down 0.6%
Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December Shares Down 0.5%
Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December Shares Down 0.5%
OKYO Pharma Stock Price Down 4.3%
OKYO Pharma Stock Price Down 4.3%
North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF Shares Down 1.9%
North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF Shares Down 1.9%


© 2006-2020 Ticker Report