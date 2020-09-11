iPath US Treasury 5 year Bull ETN (NASDAQ:DFVL) Shares Up 12.3%

iPath US Treasury 5 year Bull ETN (NASDAQ:DFVL)’s share price shot up 12.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $87.23 and last traded at $87.23. 51 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 149 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.71.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $79.43 and its 200-day moving average is $75.34.

