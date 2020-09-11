Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC) Shares Down 0.5%

Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December (NYSEARCA:UDEC) fell 0.5% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.17 and last traded at $27.20. 987 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 15,663 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.33.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $27.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.19.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter worth approximately $52,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 22.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 3,731 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December by 65.3% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 20,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 8,190 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 1st quarter worth approximately $486,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – December in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $930,000.

