OKYO Pharma (LON:OKYO) Stock Price Down 4.3%

OKYO Pharma Limited (LON:OKYO)’s share price dropped 4.3% on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 10.51 ($0.14) and last traded at GBX 11 ($0.14). Approximately 155,622 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 669,669 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 11.50 ($0.15).

The firm has a market cap of $73.98 million and a P/E ratio of -18.33. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 13.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 5.90.

OKYO Pharma Limited operates as a life sciences and biotechnology company in the United Kingdom. Its development program includes Chemerin for the treatment of ocular inflammation, dry eye disease, and ocular neuropathic pain; and BAM-8, a non-opiod analgesic. OKYO Pharma Limited is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

