North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Shares Down 1.9%

North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.14 and last traded at $31.23. Approximately 8,177 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 6,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.84.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.73.

Featured Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.