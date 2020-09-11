North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) Shares Down 1.9%

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

North Shore Global Uranium Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:URNM) dropped 1.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $31.14 and last traded at $31.23. Approximately 8,177 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 6,135 shares. The stock had previously closed at $31.84.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $31.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.73.

