Predictive Technology Group (NASDAQ:PRED) Shares Down 7.4%

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Predictive Technology Group (NASDAQ:PRED)’s stock price was down 7.4% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.21 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 75,744 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 548,805 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Predictive Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 22nd.

The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.29 and its 200 day moving average is $0.50.

Predictive Technology Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRED)

Predictive Technology Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and commercializes discoveries and technologies involved in novel molecular diagnostic, therapeutic, and human cellular and tissue-based products (HCT/Ps). The company operates in two segments, Human Cell and Tissues Products (HCT/Ps) and Diagnostics and Therapeutics.

