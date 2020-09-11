Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) Trading 1.5% Higher

Shares of Telia Company AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:TPDKY) traded up 1.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $4.28 and last traded at $4.28. 908 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 89% from the average session volume of 8,427 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.22.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. HSBC raised shares of Telia Company AB (publ) from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Telia Company AB (publ) in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Telia Company AB (publ) presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get Telia Company AB (publ) alerts:

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.27 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.14.

Topdanmark A/S, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an insurance company in Denmark. The company offers non-life insurance products, motor insurance policies, professional risk management advice, and home and travel insurance products, as well as life insurance and pension fund schemes primarily in the event of illness, death, injuries, and unemployment.

Recommended Story: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Telia Company AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.