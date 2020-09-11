AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFLD) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

AAM Low Duration Preferred and Income Securities ETF (NYSEARCA:PFLD) rose 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $24.05 and last traded at $24.11. Approximately 100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 1,914 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.05.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.16.

