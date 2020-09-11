Defiance Next Gen Food & Agriculture ETF (NYSEARCA:DIET) Shares Down 0%

Posted by on Sep 11th, 2020

Defiance Next Gen Food & Agriculture ETF (NYSEARCA:DIET)’s share price dropped 0% on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $22.47 and last traded at $22.48. Approximately 2,400 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 1,613 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.49.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.24.

