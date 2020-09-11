OTCMKTS:CRTPF (OTCMKTS:CRTPF) Stock Price Up 1.3%

OTCMKTS:CRTPF (OTCMKTS:CRTPF)’s stock price rose 1.3% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $2.44 and last traded at $2.39. Approximately 9,843 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average daily volume of 29,106 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.36.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.92.

About OTCMKTS:CRTPF (OTCMKTS:CRTPF)

Cardiol Therapeutics Inc focuses on the production of pharmaceutical cannabidiol (CBD) products. The company is also developing various therapies for heart diseases, including acute myocarditis and other causes of heart failure. Its lead product is CardiolRx, a pharmaceutically-produced CBD formulation.

